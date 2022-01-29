US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States does not have any combat weapons systems or permanent bases in Ukraine and the US role in that country is limited to training and advising, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Friday.

"The United States has zero on offensive combat weapon systems, nor any permanent forces nor basis in Ukraine. Our role is limited in that we help train, advise and assist with tactics, techniques and procedures. We participate in institutional development of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," Milley said during a press briefing.