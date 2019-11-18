The US House of Representatives' bill passed in response to protests in Hong Kong interferes in China's internal affairs, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The US House of Representatives' bill passed in response to protests in Hong Kong interferes in China's internal affairs, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming said Monday.

The bill suggests a review of Hong Kong governance to see whether it justifies its "unique treatment" under the US law.

"The US House of Representatives adopted the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to blatantly interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," the diplomat told a press conference.