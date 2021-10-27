WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The United States is in contact with Sudan's neighboring countries to encourage a collective response to facilitate the restoration of the transition civilian government following the military takeover in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are speaking with partners, with allies around the world, including Sudan's neighbors to establish a common position to do all we can to see to it that Democracy is restored in Sudan," Price said during a press briefing.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and other Biden administration officials have been in constant contact with their counterparts to discuss concerns about the military takeover in Sudan, Price said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al Hadath broadcaster reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in the military takeover, was returning home. Hamdok was reportedly been held at the home of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

The Sudanese military detained Hamdok and several other government officials. Speaking on state television, al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the government of the country.

The takeover came as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion. Thereafter, the council was set to transfer power to a civilian government.