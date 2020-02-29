WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United States is in talks with Turkey as it reviews options to provide Ankara with assistance in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States is engaging with our Turkish allies and reviewing options to assist Turkey against this aggression as we seek to prevent further Assad regime and Russian brutality and alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Idlib," the statement said on Friday.

The situation in Idlib escalated on Thursday after fighters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces who returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, who should not have been there, also came under attack. As a result, 33 soldiers of the Turkish army were killed, and more than 30 were injured.