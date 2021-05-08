UrduPoint.com
US Joins Global Call To Action To Combat Violent Extremist Content Online - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The United States has joined a global call to action to fight against violent extremist content on the internet, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Today, the United States announced that it will join the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online, a global pledge by member governments and technology partners to work together to address terrorist and violent extremist content online," Psaki said in a press release on Friday.

The Biden administration said it will participate in a virtual summit on May 14 with other governments and tech partners that have joined this call to action as well.

Brenton Tarrant received a life sentence without parole - the first ever in New Zealand's history - for killing 51 people and injuring 40 others during an attack on a mosque and Islamic center in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019. The shooter live streamed the attack on social media and he had posted a racist manifesto online shortly before committing the crime.

