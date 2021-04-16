US March homebuilding rebounds sharply from storm-caused plunge

American homebuilders got back to work in earnest last month after bad weather slowed construction in February, sending new housing starts 19.4 percent higher, the Commerce Department said on Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :American homebuilders got back to work in earnest last month after bad weather slowed construction in February, sending new housing starts 19.4 percent higher, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million new construction projects begun 37 percent above the rate seen in March 2020 as homebuilders worked to keep up with buyer demand amid a boom in the US housing market.