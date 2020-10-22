US May Try to Pass Resolution Against Syria in UNSC, Russia Cannot Stand By - Diplomat

The United States will try to pass through the UN Security Council a resolution against Syria based on the report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which Moscow cannot agree with, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United States will try to pass through the UN Security Council a resolution against Syria based on the report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which Moscow cannot agree with, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Thursday.

"Yesterday, the Security Council received a report from the Hague, from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a report on Syria, a report we have been waiting for." Vershinin said at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Russia believe the US can be expected to "draft an unacceptable resolution, a draft of a resolution on chemical [weapons] based on this report from the Hague and aimed against Syria. It is clear what it will lead to. We cannot let it pass, cannot agree with it," Vershinin said.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Russian diplomats will "work in various capitals actively" to ensure that the US does not get the votes it needs for the resolution.