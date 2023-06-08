UrduPoint.com

US Media Disinformation About Kakhovka Attack Attempt To 'Whitewash' Kiev Regime - Antonov

Published June 08, 2023 | 03:30 AM

US Media Disinformation About Kakhovka Attack Attempt to 'Whitewash' Kiev Regime - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The disinformation campaign by American media about the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Ukraine is another desperate attempt to whitewash the Kiev regime, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

Antonov pointed out that there is an ongoing targeted disinformation campaign in local media over the attack on the Kakhovka HPP, with many insinuations that Russia allegedly undermined the vital infrastructure facility, while administration officials have framed their rhetoric as if Russia is in any case responsible for all incidents that occur during the conflict in Ukraine.

"This approach does not stand up to scrutiny. This is another desperate attempt to 'whitewash' the Kiev regime, which has been deliberately shelling the station for many months," Antonov stated. "We have witnessed yet another gross violation of international humanitarian law by Ukraine. A terrorist attack that led to an ecological disaster, large-scale flooding of settlements and farmland, endangered the functioning of the North Crimean Canal. Experts have yet to deal with the imminent consequences on the cooling circuit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a result of this tragedy.

The Biden administration is working to declassify intelligence information alleging that Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Ukraine, NBC news said on Tuesday, citing Western officials. The motive of the attack is still unclear, these officials said, as cited by the media outlet.

"Washington patrons never criticize Kiev. All actions of the regime are approved, and any blows that Russians suffer from are encouraged," Antonov said. "This is an example of an ill-conceived, flawed position that has already caused serious upheavals in the world. But, apparently, this is not enough for the United States, and the terrorist acts of Ukraine will receive further support."

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday over the shelling of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson Region. The attack partially collapsed the power plant and released floodwaters that have been washing away the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns and prompting the evacuation of 1,500 people from Russia-controlled territories.

