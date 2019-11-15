US Must Immediately End Illegal Military Presence in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The illegitimate military presence of US troops in Syria must be immediately halted even if at stake is oil, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a Security Council meeting.

"Syria needs to immediately be liberated from the illegitimate foreign military presence, even if at stake is a resource that is so important to our US colleagues, namely oil," Polyanskiy said on Thursday. "This oil does not belong to you; it belongs to Syrians in whose eyes the acts undertaken by the United States amount to looting and plunder.

"

The restoration of oil fields to Syria would be a meaningful contribution by the United States toward humanitarian support of the population, Polyanksiy pointed out.

He also stressed that a lasting stabilization in the Arab republic is only achievable through the respect of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. About 90 percent of Syrian oil is concentrated to the east of the Euphrates River.