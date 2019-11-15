UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Must Immediately End Illegal Military Presence In Syria - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

US Must Immediately End Illegal Military Presence in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The illegitimate military presence of US troops in Syria must be immediately halted even if at stake is oil, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a Security Council meeting.

"Syria needs to immediately be liberated from the illegitimate foreign military presence, even if at stake is a resource that is so important to our US colleagues, namely oil," Polyanskiy said on Thursday. "This oil does not belong to you; it belongs to Syrians in whose eyes the acts undertaken by the United States amount to looting and plunder.

"

The restoration of oil fields to Syria would be a meaningful contribution by the United States toward humanitarian support of the population, Polyanksiy pointed out.

He also stressed that a lasting stabilization in the Arab republic is only achievable through the respect of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. About 90 percent of Syrian oil is concentrated to the east of the Euphrates River.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Oil Trump United States From Government Arab

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

2 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

2 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.