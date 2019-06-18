UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Finalizes $234Mln Contract For Aircraft Carrier GPS Landing System - Raytheon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

US Navy Finalizes $234Mln Contract for Aircraft Carrier GPS Landing System - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Production of a GPS-based landing system for the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships will commence under a four-year contract, defense contractor Raytheon announced in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) won a four-year $234 million initial low-rate production contract from the US Navy to outfit all of its nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships with 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems," the release stated. "JPALS is a GPS-based precision landing system that guides aircraft to precision landings in all weather and surface conditions.

"

Since 2018, the US Marine Corps has used JPALS to land the new F-35B fighter jet on the amphibious assault ship Wasp, which Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Manager Capt. Joseph Hornbuckle called "the most difficult conditions on Earth," the release said.

The proof-of-concept tests have also demonstrated that JPALS can be reconfigured into a mobile version to support landings in a traditional airport setting, the release added.

Unlike radar, the JPALS system can also be used by pilots to land in dense fog with zero visibility, according to Raytheon.

Related Topics

Weather Mobile Traffic 2018 All From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

1 hour ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

1 hour ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

47 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

1 hour ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

1 hour ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.