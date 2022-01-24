UrduPoint.com

US Navy Intercepts Vessel Transiting From Iran With Chemicals Used For Explosives

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US Navy Intercepts Vessel Transiting From Iran With Chemicals Used for Explosives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US Navy's 5th Fleet says it has intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was carrying chemicals used to create explosives.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) interdicted the stateless vessel transiting from Iran in waters outside of any state's territorial sea along a route historically used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen," the 5th Fleet said in a Sunday statement.

According to the US Navy, this same ship was interdicted in February 2021 off the coast of Somalia and weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers were seized.

This time, the ship was intercepted on January 18 and chemicals used to create explosives were found on board the vessel.

"During a flag verification boarding and subsequent search, U.S. forces discovered 40 tons of urea fertilizer, a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known to be used as an explosive precursor," the 5th Fleet said.

According to the US Navy, the vessel, cargo and five Yemeni crewmembers were transferred to the Yemen Coast Guard on January 21, following the interception.

Related Topics

Somalia Iran Yemen Oman Traffic Same January February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

19 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.