US Navy Intercepts Vessel Transiting From Iran With Chemicals Used for Explosives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US Navy's 5th Fleet says it has intercepted a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was carrying chemicals used to create explosives.

"Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) interdicted the stateless vessel transiting from Iran in waters outside of any state's territorial sea along a route historically used to traffic weapons to the Houthis in Yemen," the 5th Fleet said in a Sunday statement.

According to the US Navy, this same ship was interdicted in February 2021 off the coast of Somalia and weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers were seized.

This time, the ship was intercepted on January 18 and chemicals used to create explosives were found on board the vessel.

"During a flag verification boarding and subsequent search, U.S. forces discovered 40 tons of urea fertilizer, a chemical compound with agricultural applications that is also known to be used as an explosive precursor," the 5th Fleet said.

According to the US Navy, the vessel, cargo and five Yemeni crewmembers were transferred to the Yemen Coast Guard on January 21, following the interception.