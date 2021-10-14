UrduPoint.com

US Officials To Visit Uzbekistan To Discuss Chance Of Housing Anti-Terror Forces - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US defense officials will visit Uzbekistan later this month to explore the possibility of housing American counterterrorism forces in the country that will monitor terrorism threats in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Wednesday citing Pentagon and congressional officials.

The report said Uzbekistan has conducted an aggressive bid to persuade the Biden administration to establish a US counterterrorism base in the country.

