US Optimism That COVID-19 Crisis Is Easing Hits Record 60% High - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Adults in the United States have grown increasingly hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic is getting better, a view now held by a record 60 percent, a Gallup poll revealed on Friday

"This record-high optimism likely reflects the steep decline in new COVID-19 cases in the US in late January and early February," a press release explaining the poll said.

For the first time in Gallup's trend, a majority of Americans (60 percent) perceive the coronavirus situation in the US as getting better, while 26 percent say it is staying the same and 14 percent believe it is getting worse, the release said.

Gallup polling on the pandemic during the past year shows a strong relationship between changes in coronavirus infection rates and Americans' assessment of the situation, the release added.

The impact of vaccinations against the coronavirus, however, is less clear. Pessimism actually increased in December when US government gave emergency use approval to the first coronavirus vaccine, according to the release.

