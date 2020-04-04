UrduPoint.com
US Performs Record 1.4 Million COVID-19 Tests - Pence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence said in a press briefing that 1.4 million tests have already been done in the country to detect the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"On the subject of testing, now more than 1.

4 million tests have been performed across the country," Pence said on Friday.

The Trump administration came under fire at the beginning of the crisis due to lack of testing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 274,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, while 7,077 individuals have died.

