UrduPoint.com

US, Philippines Agree To Expand Military Cooperation To 4 New Sites - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:38 PM

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

The United States and the Philippines have agreed to expand their military cooperation agreement to include operations at four new locations around the Indo-Pacific country, the US Defense Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States and the Philippines have agreed to expand their military cooperation agreement to include operations at four new locations around the Indo-Pacific country, the US Defense Department said on Monday.

"The United States stands steadfastly in support of the Philippines as we announced plans today to expand the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Arrangement (EDCA) to include four new sites: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The naming of the locations comes following a deal announced in February to designate four new strategic sites in the Philippines for EDCA use, the statement said.

The new locations, as well as five existing sites, will strengthen the interoperability of US and Philippine forces, enabling them to respond more seamlessly to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

The EDCA allows the United States to deploy troops to the Philippines for extended periods, as well as build and operate joint facilities on Philippine bases. The agreement does not allow the establishment of permanent US military bases in the Philippines.

The United States intends to expand funding on top of $82 million already allocated toward infrastructure investments at EDCA sites, the statement said.

Washington prepared to work in lockstep with Manila to rapidly pursue modernization projects at the EDCA locations, the statement added.

Related Topics

Santa Ana Manila United States Philippines February Agreement Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

10 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

5 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

8 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annual ..

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

6 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

8 minutes ago
 Germany Hopes Romania Joins Schengen Area in 2023 ..

Germany Hopes Romania Joins Schengen Area in 2023 - Scholz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.