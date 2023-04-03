US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States and the Philippines have agreed to expand their military cooperation agreement to include operations at four new locations around the Indo-Pacific country, the US Defense Department said on Monday.

"The United States stands steadfastly in support of the Philippines as we announced plans today to expand the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Arrangement (EDCA) to include four new sites: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The naming of the locations comes following a deal announced in February to designate four new strategic sites in the Philippines for EDCA use, the statement said.

The new locations, as well as five existing sites, will strengthen the interoperability of US and Philippine forces, enabling them to respond more seamlessly to challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

The EDCA allows the United States to deploy troops to the Philippines for extended periods, as well as build and operate joint facilities on Philippine bases. The agreement does not allow the establishment of permanent US military bases in the Philippines.

The United States intends to expand funding on top of $82 million already allocated toward infrastructure investments at EDCA sites, the statement said.

Washington prepared to work in lockstep with Manila to rapidly pursue modernization projects at the EDCA locations, the statement added.