US Proposes to North Korea to Hold Denuclearization Talks Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Washington has approached Pyongyang with a proposal to hold denuclearization talks at the working level next week, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the proposal had come from the United States via a diplomatic channel and Washington was waiting for a response from North Korea, the outlet reported.

The United States and North Korea decided to revive their denuclearization talks after the two countries' leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, respectively, held a meeting in the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas on June 30.

The negotiations stalled after February's summit between Trump and Kim, which failed to produce any tangible results, despite the fact that the meeting had been highly anticipated.