US Provides Ukraine With Training, Cryptocurrency Investigation Tools - Revenue Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States has been providing training and blockchain analysis tools to Ukrainian investigators to study cryptocurrency transactions in line with a program to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said.

"IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and private sector partners are delivering blockchain analysis tools and cyber training to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in April and May. The training enhances existing information-sharing and potential case development between Ukrainian and U.S. law enforcement agencies to target financial networks used by sanctioned Russian oligarchs who attempt to conceal their assets," the IRS said in a statement.

Around 50 Ukrainian investigators in the field already attended online courses in April, the IRS said.

The current training session will take place from May 11-16 in the German city of Frankfurt. According to the statement, about 20 Ukrainian law enforcement officers will participate in it.

"Global financial crimes often consist of complex webs of offshore holdings and anonymous transactions. These trainings help participants can hone their digital investigative skills to trace the source of blockchain funds and unmask cryptocurrency transactions with cryptocurrency forensic tools ... Sharing tools not only safeguards the U.S. financial system, but the global economy," IRS-CI Chief Jim Lee said.

Additionally, the IRS has granted Ukraine access to Chainalysis Reactor, a tool for investigating cryptocurrency operations.