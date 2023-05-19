UrduPoint.com

US Restricts Exports Of 1,224 Types Of Industrial Items To Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

US Restricts Exports of 1,224 Types of Industrial Items to Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States has restricted exports of 1,224 types of industrial items to Russia and Belarus, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Specifically, this rule adds 1,224 additional HTS-6 Code entries corresponding to 1,224 types of industrial items to supplement no.

4; consequently, these items will now require a license for export or reexport to or transfer within Russia or Belarus under § 746.5(a)(1)," the department said in a notice.

The restrictions are intended to "further undermine the Russian and Belarusian industrial bases and their ability to continue to support Russia's military," it added.

"The items added include a variety of electronics, instruments, and advanced fibers for the reinforcement of composite materials, including carbon fibers," the notice said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Belarus United States Commerce

Recent Stories

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

56 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

1 hour ago
 JI chief Haqâ€™s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haqâ€™s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

1 hour ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

3 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.