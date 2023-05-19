US Restricts Exports of 1,224 Types of Industrial Items to Russia, Belarus - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States has restricted exports of 1,224 types of industrial items to Russia and Belarus, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Specifically, this rule adds 1,224 additional HTS-6 Code entries corresponding to 1,224 types of industrial items to supplement no.

4; consequently, these items will now require a license for export or reexport to or transfer within Russia or Belarus under § 746.5(a)(1)," the department said in a notice.

The restrictions are intended to "further undermine the Russian and Belarusian industrial bases and their ability to continue to support Russia's military," it added.

"The items added include a variety of electronics, instruments, and advanced fibers for the reinforcement of composite materials, including carbon fibers," the notice said.