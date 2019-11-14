US-Russian Deconfliction in Syria Saved Many Lives - Ex-CENTCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The US-Russian military deconfliction channel of communications in Syria has saved many lives and the two countries must continue to use it, former Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Joseph Votel told Sputnik.

"I have lots of examples," Votel said on Wednesday when asked if he could recall cases when the deconfliction mechanism saved lives. "It's extraordinarily important. I think we should continue to do it."

Addressing earlier a middle East Institute forum in Washington, Votel said he had been deeply influenced by the effectiveness of the deconfliction channel the United States had established with the Russian military.

Votel, during the speech, said the deconfliction channel helped them keep things in check and more importantly kept US forces safe and focused on defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The former CENCOM Chief also said deconfliction remained "vital" for the mission against IS which is not completed yet.

Deconfliction communications between the two countries date back to 2015, when Russia deployed its forces in Syria to assist local government in fighting terrorists. The mechanism, as both parties reported earlier, includes three telephone lines - one for ground troops, another for air forces, and a third one for senior commanders.