UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Says Making Progress With Iran, Tehran Ready To Negotiate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

US Says Making Progress With Iran, Tehran Ready to Negotiate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday said the United States is making progress with Iran, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added that Tehran is ready to negotiate.

"We're not looking for regime change, We are not looking for that at all," Trump said of Iran. "They'd like to talk, and we'll see what happens. ... They can't have a nuclear weapon."

Pompeo said during the same meeting that Tehran was ready to negotiate on their missile program.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran is ready to hold negotiations with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and gives up its bullying.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated since 2018 when Washington pulled out of the landmark 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

On the anniversary of Trump's pullout from the nuclear agreement, Iran announced it had partially discontinued its commitments under the accord. Iran also gave the European Union - a signatory of the agreement - 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

Iran announced that, starting on July 7, it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the nuclear agreement and stop the process of repurposing its nuclear reactor in Arak.

The United States was close to undertaking militarily action against Iran after a US drone was shot down by the Iranian military, but Trump has repeatedly said he is open for talks with the Iranian leadership without any preconditions.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear European Union Trump Arak Tehran Progress Same United States July Sunday 2015 2018 All From Cabinet Agreement Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

27 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

27 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

42 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

42 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.