US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator To Be Next Ambassador To Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Senate Confirms Ex-Republican Senator to Be Next Ambassador to Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The US Senate confirmed former Republican Senator Jeffrey Flake's nomination to be the next United States ambassador to Turkey.

The Senate approved Flake's nomination by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon.

Flake previously served as a senator between 2013 to 2019 and as a Congressman from 2001 to 2013, during which time he served on the foreign relations committees for both chambers.

Most recently, Flake worked as a distinguished fellow at Arizona State University and at Brigham Young University.

