US Senator Urges DHS to Reassess Biometric Data Collection Rules After Breach - Letter

US Senator Urges DHS To Reassess Biometric Data Collection Rules After Breach

US Senator Urges DHS to Reassess Biometric Data Collection Rules After Breach

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must reassess its biometric data collection rules following the recent breach that resulted in the potential exposure of tens of thousands of individuals' faces and license plates, US Senator Edward Markey said in a letter to Acting DHS Secretary Kevein McAleenan on Friday.

"While DHS has not yet made clear whether the recent breach included data related to a facial recognition program, this episode is a clear example of the potential consequences of DHS' collection of sensitive personal data," Markey said. "These revelations further underscore the need to reassess what, if any, use of this technology should be allowed.

"

Markey explained the DHS should consider enacting enforceable rules that prioritize cybersecurity and privacy, establish an effective process for US citizens to opt out of data collection and address potential discriminatory impacts of this technology.

Markey is requesting McAleenan provide details of the data breach and the agency's data collection practices by July 8.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said a cyberattack targeted against a CBP subcontractor's network had stolen information of tens of thousands of individuals' faces and license plates. The photos of the faces and license plates were taken at a CBP land border crossing over the course of a month and a half.

More Stories From World

