UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Should Provide Air Support To International Security Forces In Syria Safe Zone- Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Should Provide Air Support to International Security Forces in Syria Safe Zone- Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) An international security contingent should patrol the safe zone in northeast Syria with air support from the United States available to them, US Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement.

"It is important that the international community police this safe zone, not Assad, not Russia, not Turkey," Graham said on Wednesday. "This can be accomplished by America providing air power to an international force, but not committing troops on the ground to control the Safe Zone."

Russian officials have said an international control of the safe zone is unnecessary.

Graham said the United States' role in protecting oil fields in northeast Syria will deny the Syrian government and Iran the opportunity to use them for revenue.

Graham said increasing oil production there will help the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and some of the oil sales revenue could possibly be used to compensate the United States for its military assistance in Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

As the five-day ceasefire ended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the safe zone in northeast Syria along the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Police Syria Iran Russia Turkey Oil Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

4 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

4 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

4 hours ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

4 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.