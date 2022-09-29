US State Department Says Has No Update on New START Talks With Russia

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that he has no update on the possible resumption of dialogue between the United States and Russia on matters concerning the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) treaty

"About New START talks, I don't have any additional updates to provide there," Patel said during a press briefing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the United States and Russia are currently discussing resuming inspections under the New START Treaty and plan to soon hold an in-person bilateral meeting of the consultative commission.