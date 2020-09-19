US State Dept. Hands Over 16,000 Pages of Biden Probe Records to House Panel - Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The US State Department has handed over 16,000 records to the House Foreign Affairs Committee related to Senate Republican's Biden-Burisma probe, the panel said in a press release.

"Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today announced that the Committee has obtained more than 16,000 pages of State Department records that had previously been produced to Senate Republicans to aid their smear of the President's political rival and boost the Trump reelection effort," the release said on Friday.

Engel said in the release that the panel obtained the documents by making a deal to withdraw the committee's subpoena issued in July on the matter and to halt the current contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Engel said the committee will review the records before Senate Republicans release their report on the Biden-Burisma probe next week.

The panel's subpoena is part of the committee's investigation of Pompeo's alleged use of State Department resources to smear Biden.

Burisma hired Hunter Biden for its board of directors at a time when his father was in charge of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. The Bidens deny any wrongdoing.