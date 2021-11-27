UrduPoint.com

US Supporting Restoration Of Peace, Security In Solomon Islands - Department Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

US Supporting Restoration of Peace, Security in Solomon Islands - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The United States is supporting the restoration of peace and security in the Solomon Islands engulfed in riots, spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned price said.

The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan. The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest. The unrest left three people dead and more than 100 arrested.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the recent violence in Honiara, Solomon Islands. We support the rapid restoration of peace and security in Solomon Islands and an end to the violence and unrest that has occurred in recent days," Price said in a statement on late Friday.

He thanked Australia and Papua New Guinea for the assistance provided to the government of the Solomon Islands in dealing with the riots.

"The United States has enduring ties with Solomon Islands. We call on all parties to refrain from destruction of public and private property and engage in constructive, inclusive dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to their differences," Price added.

Related Topics

Dead Resolution Prime Minister Riots Australia China Honiara Price Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

55 minutes ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

11 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

11 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.