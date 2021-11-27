US Supporting Restoration of Peace, Security in Solomon Islands - Department of State

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The United States is supporting the restoration of peace and security in the Solomon Islands engulfed in riots, spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned price said.

The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan. The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest. The unrest left three people dead and more than 100 arrested.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the recent violence in Honiara, Solomon Islands. We support the rapid restoration of peace and security in Solomon Islands and an end to the violence and unrest that has occurred in recent days," Price said in a statement on late Friday.

He thanked Australia and Papua New Guinea for the assistance provided to the government of the Solomon Islands in dealing with the riots.

"The United States has enduring ties with Solomon Islands. We call on all parties to refrain from destruction of public and private property and engage in constructive, inclusive dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution to their differences," Price added.