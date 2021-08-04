US Supports UK Call For UNSC To Condemn Iran Tanker Attack - State Dept
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States supports London's call for the UN Security Council to denounce Tehran over the recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We also do support the UK's call for a UN Security Council action against Iran in condemning the Mercer Street attack," Price said.