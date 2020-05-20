US to Keep Working With Allies to Bring Stability, Freer Culture to Cuba - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will continue to work with its allies to bring stability, religious cooperation and a freer culture to Cuba, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States will continue to work with its allies to bring stability, religious cooperation and a freer culture to Cuba, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Cuban Independence Day: Cuba's people deserve a government that promotes individual liberties, human rights and opportunities to prosper," Farrah said via Twitter. "America will keep working with our allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere to bring stability, religious liberty, cooperation, and a freer future to the great people of Cuba."

Farah said that the United States already supports millions of those "who've fled the oppression of Cuba's tyrannical regime in search of a new life.

"

The United States imposed an arms embargo on Cuba in 1958. The embargo was complemented by the introduction of restrictions in various other sectors, including sanctions on financial transactions, trade and travel.

Then-US President Barack Obama loosened the US policy toward Cuba in 2009, introducing regulations to ease people-to-people contacts.

However, current US President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he came to power in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.