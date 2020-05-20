UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Keep Working With Allies To Bring Stability, Freer Culture To Cuba - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

US to Keep Working With Allies to Bring Stability, Freer Culture to Cuba - White House

The United States will continue to work with its allies to bring stability, religious cooperation and a freer culture to Cuba, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States will continue to work with its allies to bring stability, religious cooperation and a freer culture to Cuba, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Cuban Independence Day: Cuba's people deserve a government that promotes individual liberties, human rights and opportunities to prosper," Farrah said via Twitter. "America will keep working with our allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere to bring stability, religious liberty, cooperation, and a freer future to the great people of Cuba."

Farah said that the United States already supports millions of those "who've fled the oppression of Cuba's tyrannical regime in search of a new life.

"

The United States imposed an arms embargo on Cuba in 1958. The embargo was complemented by the introduction of restrictions in various other sectors, including sanctions on financial transactions, trade and travel.

Then-US President Barack Obama loosened the US policy toward Cuba in 2009, introducing regulations to ease people-to-people contacts.

However, current US President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he came to power in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Twitter White House Trump Farah Castro Independence United States Cuba 2016 Government Million

Recent Stories

Afghan Red Crescent Society Granted ISFCoronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi and team foodpanda discuss ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air ..

1 hour ago

Croatian Leader Schedules Parliamentary Elections ..

2 minutes ago

IGP pins badges to 16 promoted police officials

2 minutes ago

Jumu'atul-Wida, Eid prayers in Sindh to be held as ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.