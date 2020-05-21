US Unilateral Pullout From Open Skies Treaty Undermines US, European Security- Ex-Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty weakens its own security as well as that of Europe, former acting US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas Countryman said in a release published by Arms Control Association on Thursday.

"A unilateral US exit from Open Skies would undermine our security and that of our European allies, all of whom strongly support the treaty," Countryman said.

Countryman pointed out that the Open Skies Treaty has helped preserve the post-Cold War peace because it allowed the 34 participating nations to fly unarmed observation aircraft over one another's territory.

"This helps preserve a measure of transparency and trust, thereby enhancing stability and reducing the risk of conflict," Countryman said.

The withdrawal "has the effect - and perhaps this is the intention - of signaling a diminished US commitment to its NATO allies," Countryman said.

The release pointed out that the withdrawal is violating Section 1234 of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which requires the administration to inform Congress 120 days ahead of intending to withdraw from such a treaty.

Countryman noted that the Trump administration cites Russian alleged noncompliance as a motivating factor for its decision, including imposing a sublimit of 500 kilometers over the Kaliningrad Oblast for treaty flights, refusing access to observation flights along its border with South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and denying planned US-Canadian flights over a Russian military exercise in September 2019.

"However, Russia recently approved and allowed a joint US-Estonian-Latvian treaty flight over Kaliningrad this year that was not subjected to the earlier Russian restrictions," Countryman said .

In addition, Jim Gilmore, US representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said on March 2 that Russia will no longer raise an 'objection' for the United States and its allies to fly over one of their major exercises, the release added

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed reports that his administration will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, but said the agreement could later be revived or replaced with a new deal.

The US president said he projects Russia will want to negotiate a new agreement once the United States withdraws, adding that something positive will be worked out.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control head Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik Moscow has not yet received an official notification from Washington about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty. However, a withdrawal by the United States would be regrettable if it happens.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord to collect data on military activities.