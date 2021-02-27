UrduPoint.com
US VP Harris, Congo Leader Agree To Boost Fight Against Disease Outbreaks - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:10 AM

US VP Harris, Congo Leader Agree to Boost Fight Against Disease Outbreaks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) agreed in a telephone conversation to boost bilateral cooperation in expanding health security and combating COVID-19 and Ebola, the White House said in a readout.

"They discussed COVID-19, the recent Ebola outbreaks, and economic opportunity. They committed to work together to strengthen health security," the readout said Friday.

Harris and Tshisekedi also agreed to increase regional trade and investment, promote human rights and good governance and to address the challenges of climate change, the White House said.

"The Vice President emphasized the serious concern of the United States about reports of significant human rights violations and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. They agreed to collaborate to reduce conflict, support dialogue, and secure peace in eastern DRC and the region," the release said.

Harris committed to working with the DRC government to advance girls' education and to bolster economic opportunities for all Congolese and she congratulated Tshisekedi on becoming chairman of the African Union (AU), the White House added.

