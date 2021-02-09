UrduPoint.com
Uzbek President Approves Change Of Elections Date

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:02 PM

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved the amendments to the country's law to move the date of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections from December to October, the Uzbek parliamentary newspaper reported Tuesday

TASHKENT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved the amendments to the country's law to move the date of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections from December to October, the Uzbek parliamentary newspaper reported Tuesday.

Under the new law, the elections will be held on the first Sunday in the last 10 days of October, which means that the Central Asian nation will hold its next presidential election on Oct. 24.

Uzbek senators, who approved the law last week, said holding elections in December led to delays in post-election political activities, including the adoption of a state program and other reforms.

The change of voting day will also be convenient for the international election monitoring organizations, as Uzbekistan used to hold its elections on New Year Eve, senators said.

Since Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to open up the country and promote political, economic and social reforms.

