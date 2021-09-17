Uzbek President Believes SCO Should Develop Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday to develop dialogue with the new Afghan authorities.

"Today, a new reality has taken shape in this country, new forces have come to power, this is an accomplished fact.

Therefore, it is necessary to develop coordinated approaches to the situation in Afghanistan and to develop dialogue with the new authorities," Mirziyoyev said at the SCO summit.

It is important to achieve broad political representation of all the Afghan society strata in the government, the Uzbek president went on to say.

"(It is important) to prevent the possible growth of extremist and radical ideology, and the use of Afghanistan for subversive actions against neighboring states," Mirziyoyev added.