Vaccinated Muscovites Nab Cars in Lottery as Russia Ramps Up Rollout

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Five Russians who were immunized against COVID-19 last week won cars in a lottery organized by the Moscow mayor in a bid to ramp up the sluggish vaccine campaign.

Car prizes worth some $13,760 apiece went to people picked randomly among 165,090 Muscovites who got their first shot from June 14-20. The lottery will be held weekly for people immunized before July 11.

The event was aired live by the Moskva 24 television channel. Theater actor Alexander Yatsko drew the winning tickets. The winners were announced by their first name and patronymic.

Moscow city authorities ordered health workers and some other groups who work directly with people to get vaccinated or face dismissal. Starting Monday, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve clients without a vaccination certificate or a fresh COVID-19 test.