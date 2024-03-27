Vast Vienna Wastewater Heat Pumps Showcase EU Climate Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) In a large hall on the outskirts of Vienna, shiny pipes carry treated wastewater through three giant heat pumps, part of Austria's drive to reduce carbon emissions and its dependence on Russian gas, with more and more European cities eyeing this alternative.
The plant -- billed as Europe's most powerful one -- is churning out district heat to up to 56,000 Vienna households, with operator Wien Energie planning to double its capacity to 112,000 households by 2027.
"It is very clear that we have to restructure our energy system to become independent of fossil fuels or of different individual countries," Wien Energie manager Linda Kirchberger told AFP.
Heat pumps work along the same principle as refrigerators, only it is the heat that is sought and not the cold. Household heat pumps have been enjoying surging interest, but they can also be implemented on a larger scale for city heating systems.
Kirchberger said the plant was garnering a lot of interest from energy suppliers in other European cities, which are likewise in the process of installing pumps that extract the heat found in wastewater and use it to heat households.
The Vienna heat pumps -- which are fed by electricity from a nearby hydropower plant -- are next to a sewage treatment facility.
Since December, the steadily flowing stream of treated water from that facility is channelled through the pumps.
They extract six degrees Celsius (11 degrees Fahrenheit) of heat from it before it flows back out and into the Danube. The lower temperature of water discharged into the river is an added advantage given the globe's warming waters, according to expert Florian Kretschmer.
The extracted heat, in turn, is chanelled to Wien Energie customers in the form of hot water over a vast network of pipes for district heating, which with 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) is Europe's third largest, according to the company.
"The technology itself (to extract heat) is nothing new... The interesting thing is that a new medium, a new energy source, is now being developed in the form of wastewater... which is always just below our feet in our cities," said Kretschmer from Vienna's University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU).
Especially in Scandinavian cities and neighbouring Switzerland, heat is already extracted from wastewater, and heat pumps using sewage water are springing up in more cities, such as in Germany's Hamburg, he added.
In Vienna, initial plans for the heat pumps started four years ago with an investment of 70 million Euros ($76 million) for the current first phase.
Wien Energie supplies district heating to 440,000 households, just under half Vienna's total.
Recent Stories
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi meets US business executives in Beijing35 seconds ago
-
'Just staggering': UN says households waste 1 bn meals a day43 seconds ago
-
Japan unveils next-generation passenger plane project11 minutes ago
-
Over 13,000 children killed in Gaza, others malnourished: UNICEF1 hour ago
-
England's Southgate ponders tough choices as Euro 2024 looms1 hour ago
-
Clowns try to put smiles back on faces of Gaza children1 hour ago
-
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping1 hour ago
-
Five killed in German motorway bus accident1 hour ago
-
No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation to succeed: Lin Jian2 hours ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza despite UNSC demand for a ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Baltimore bridge collapse2 hours ago
-
Germany find the right mix with Euro 2024 on the horizon2 hours ago