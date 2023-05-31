UrduPoint.com

Venezuela, Brazil Signed Documents On Strategic Cooperation - President Maduro

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Venezuela, Brazil Signed Documents on Strategic Cooperation - President Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The leaders of Venezuela and Brazil signed a joint declaration in Brasilia on the resumption of strategic cooperation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The process of normalization and resumption of bilateral relations between Brazil and Venezuela is moving forward thanks to the joint declaration we have signed, which is designed to intensify comprehensive and strategic cooperation between the two countries," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

According to Venezuelan television channel VTV, during the ceremony with the participation of the heads of state, the relevant ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on agrcultural issues.

A memorandum on monitoring the implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the foreign ministers became a separate document.

Official relations between the countries were actually stopped in 2019, when the government of Jair Bolsonaro recognized the self-proclaimed President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, as the head of the country. Formally, the relations were broken a year later, when Brasilia withdrew diplomats. The restoration of ties occurred in 2023 after incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva came to power.

