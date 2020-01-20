UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Opposition Leader Guaido To Attend Davos: Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:59 PM

Venezuela opposition leader Guaido to attend Davos: lawmaker

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez told AFP on Monday

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez told AFP on Monday.

Guiado is currently in Colombia where he is due to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but Gonzalez, a Guaido ally, said the parliament speaker will then head to Switzerland for the annual economic meeting that opens on Tuesday.

