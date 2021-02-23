UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Says US Ambassador Commander of Right-Wing Forces in Republic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said US Ambassador to Venezuela James Story, who works from Colombia, was the commander of the right-wing forces in Venezuela.

"James Story continues to act as commander of the Venezuelan right-wing forces. He inherited a sad role from Donald Trump.

It is also sad that there is an opposition that allows such an anachronistic character to command it," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Venezuelan parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez published the agenda of meetings of the Venezuelan opposition leaders in Bogota, held February 22-25 at the residence of US Ambassador Story in Bogota, which include, among other things, nine hour-long sessions of negotiations with Washington.

