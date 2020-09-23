Venezuelan President Maduro Accuses Trump of Using UN Rostrum for Election Campaigning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused US President Donald Trump of using the UN General Assembly rostrum for election campaigning, insults and attacks on UN institutions.

"The presidential candidate, whose name is Donald Trump, used a special and unique UN rostrum to speak as a candidate, for insults and attacks," Maduro said in a speech, which was broadcast on his Twitter.

Trump said in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the world body must focus on "the real problems" and address global issues like terrorism, ethnic cleansing of minority religious groups, trafficking and other problems.