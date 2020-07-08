MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) on Tuesday ruled to remove the national leadership of Juan Guaido's Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) part and appointed a new interim one "to carry out restructuring" ahead of parliamentary elections in December.

"The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal decided to enact constitutional protection, amounting to the removal of the national leadership of the Popular Will party," the TSJ said wrote on Facebook.

According to the court's decision, Jose Gregorio Noriega Figueroa has been appointed chairman of the interim governing board of the party. The politician was expelled from the party last December for alleged corruption links to the government of Nicolas Maduro, after which he filed a constitutional defense lawsuit.

The interim leadership is set to restructure the party and appoint regional and local leaders, the court added.