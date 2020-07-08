UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Supreme Court Rules To Appoint New Leadership In Guaido's Party

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Venezuela's Supreme Court Rules to Appoint New Leadership in Guaido's Party

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) on Tuesday ruled to remove the national leadership of Juan Guaido's Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) part and appointed a new interim one "to carry out restructuring" ahead of parliamentary elections in December.

"The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal decided to enact constitutional protection, amounting to the removal of the national leadership of the Popular Will party," the TSJ said wrote on Facebook.

According to the court's decision, Jose Gregorio Noriega Figueroa has been appointed chairman of the interim governing board of the party. The politician was expelled from the party last December for alleged corruption links to the government of Nicolas Maduro, after which he filed a constitutional defense lawsuit.

The interim leadership is set to restructure the party and appoint regional and local leaders, the court added.

Related Topics

Corruption Facebook Venezuela Chamber December From Government Court

Recent Stories

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

11 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.