Video Conference Between Putin, Merkel, Macron Did Not Take Place On Monday - Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:31 PM

Video Conference Between Putin, Merkel, Macron Did Not Take Place on Monday - Berlin

A video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron did not take place on Monday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said, without providing further details

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron did not take place on Monday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said, without providing further details.

"I was previously asked about the video conference with the participation of the chancellor, French and Russian presidents. I can only tell you today that this event did not take place today. I have no further details for you," the spokesman said.

