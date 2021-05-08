UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Registers First Death After AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:46 AM

The Vietnamese Health Ministry on Friday confirmed the death of a female medical employee from anaphylaxis in the southern province of An Giang after she had been administered an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the government's official newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The Vietnamese Health Ministry on Friday confirmed the death of a female medical employee from anaphylaxis in the southern province of An Giang after she had been administered an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to the government's official newspaper.

The first post-vaccination fatality in Vietnam occurred earlier on Friday, a day after the 35-year-old woman was inoculated and then taken to intensive care with severe post-shot symptoms.

The government started the mass vaccination campaign in early March and, as of Friday, has immunized over 747,000 people.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 3,137 COVID-19 cases and several dozens of fatalities.

The vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical and the University of Oxford has lately been under scrutiny in light of reports about some recipients developing blood clots after vaccination, leading to its suspension in a number of countries in March. Even though its use was then restored in some states, reports about deaths after its shot continue.

