UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virginia's Head Asks Police To Probe Traffic Stop Case Involving African American Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

Virginia's Head Asks Police to Probe Traffic Stop Case Involving African American Military

The governor of the US state of Virginia, Ralph Northam, has requested the state police to launch an investigation into a "disturbing" traffic stop incident in the town of Windsor that involved an army medic of African American and Hispanic origins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The governor of the US state of Virginia, Ralph Northam, has requested the state police to launch an investigation into a "disturbing" traffic stop incident in the town of Windsor that involved an army medic of African American and Hispanic origins.

Lieutenant Caron Nazario filed earlier in April a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers, Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, over what is considered to be a violent traffic stop that took place last December. According to the lawsuit, when Nazario refused to get out of the car, the two officers pointed their guns at and pepper-sprayed him. The army medic was then knocked to the ground and handcuffed. The officers even threatened to murder him. Nazario believes the incident violated his constitutional rights and was in line with the trend of police brutality cases when officers believe they can abuse powers and go unpunished.

"The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me � and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation. Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable," Northam said in a statement posted on Twitter late on Sunday.

Later on Sunday, the Windsor government announced that one of the police officers, Gutierrez, was fired. An internal probe found that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed, which resulted in disciplinary action. The authorities added that the police department implemented requirements for additional training starting January.

The announcement came as the United States senate is set to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law. The bill, drafted by Democrats last year in the wake of the killing of the 46-year-old African-American man while in police custody, was passed in the House of Representatives last month.

Floyd died last May when a white police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes after he was already handcuffed and lying face down. The incident has since sparked a wave of protests against police brutality throughout the United States and across the rest of the world.

Related Topics

Murder Senate World Army Police Governor Twitter Threatened Car Died Traffic Northam Windsor Man George Virginia United States January April May December Democrats Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses an increase 26 % in remittances ..

12 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends signing of agreement b ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Understand US Goals in Ukraine - L ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate's ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese ambassador visits Shah Allah Ditta

3 minutes ago

Cameroon receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.