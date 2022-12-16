UrduPoint.com

Wagner Chief Blames France After Parcel Attack In C.Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Wagner chief blames France after parcel attack in C.Africa

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday urged Moscow to declare France a "sponsor of terrorism" after a parcel bomb wounded a Russian official in the Central African Republic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday urged Moscow to declare France a "sponsor of terrorism" after a parcel bomb wounded a Russian official in the Central African Republic.

"I have already requested the Russian foreign ministry to initiate the procedure to declare France a state sponsor of terrorism," Prigozhin was quoted as saying in a statement released by his company, Concord.

He said that a "thorough investigation" should be conducted into "the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies -- the United States and others." Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, released the statement after a parcel attack injured the head of a Russian cultural centre, Dmitry Sytyi, in the Central African Republic on Friday.

The spokesman of the Russian embassy in Bangui confirmed the attack on Sytyi, saying he was hospitalised.

Prigozhin said it was unclear if Sytyi would survive.

"Russian doctors are doing everything they can in the Bangui hospital to save him," Prigozhin said.

Before losing consciousness, Prigozhin claimed that Sytyi saw a note that allegedly said: "This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa."

