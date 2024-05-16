Open Menu

Walmart Profits Rise On Strong Sales From Wealthier Shoppers

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Walmart profits rise on strong sales from wealthier shoppers

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Walmart reported higher profits Thursday behind solid gains at US stores as the retail giant pointed to increased purchases by wealthier shoppers and an uptick in e-commerce sales.

Profits more than tripled to $5.1 billion for the quarter ending April 30 on a six-percent rise in revenues to $161.5 billion. Earnings in the 2023 period were dented by exceptional losses in equity investments.

Walmart's gains with wealthier customers reflect marketing efforts to broaden its consumer profile and come against an inflationary backdrop that has prompted bargain-hunting.

The company has also invested heavily in e-commerce, which can be accessed by in-store pickup or through delivery benefits under a subscription program intended to rival Amazon's "Prime" membership.

"Our team delivered a great quarter," said Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon in a press release. "Around the world our goal is simple -- we're focused on saving our customers both money and time."

Comparable sales in US stores rose 3.8 percent in the quarter, down from 7.4 percent in the 2023 period but still a solid level.

Walmart maintained many of its full-year projections, but said sales and operating income were on track to be at the high end or slightly above the original forecast.

Shares rose 5.5 percent in pre-market trading.

Related Topics

World Company Money April From Walmart Billion

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

1 hour ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

3 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

4 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

6 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

9 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World