Washington Allegedly Listened In on Germany-China Talks in February - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US intelligence agencies wiretapped a closed-door meeting of German and Chinese military officials on February 20, German newspaper Die Zeit and broadcaster ARD reported on Thursday, citing a leaked Pentagon document.

The reliability of the document has not been confirmed by the broadcaster, the report noted.

As follows from the document, Berlin was aware that the Chinese side, in the face of increased political pressure from the United States, was trying to pursue a policy of "charming" their hosts during their visit to Europe, the report noted, adding that Germany showed its solidarity with the US during the negotiations.

In addition, the German Defense Ministry refused to cooperate more closely with Beijing until China becomes more transparent, the report read.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media. The leaked materials have disclosed some of Washington's highly classified military analysis.