Open Menu

West Ham Teenager Earthy In Hospital After 'head Knock' In Fulham Loss

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 11:30 PM

West Ham teenager Earthy in hospital after 'head knock' in Fulham loss

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) West Ham teenager George Earthy was taken to hospital after suffering what appeared to be a worrying head injury just two minutes into his Premier League debut on Sunday.

The 19-year-old had only just come on as a substitute when he collided with team-mate Edson Alvarez at the London Stadium during an eventual 2-0 defeat by capital rivals Fulham.

Earthy fell to the ground awkwardly and it looked as if he had been knocked out cold, with medical staff and teammates rushing to his aid.

Having received on-field treatment for eight minutes, Earthy was carried off on a stretcher. He was conscious when he was taken out of West Ham's home ground in an ambulance some 20 minutes after the final whistle.

"West Ham United can confirm George Earthy will undergo an assessment in a London hospital this evening following the incident which saw him stretchered off during today's (Sunday's) Premier League fixture against Fulham," said a club statement.

"The midfielder -- who entered the field as a second half substitute to make his Premier League debut against the Cottagers -- was taken off in stoppage time."

West Ham manager David Moyes added: "I am really disappointed for George.

He has been doing really well in training, done really well for the Under-21s.

"He started well with the ball, had some really nice touches. He is fine. It is a head knock. He is awake and has gone to hospital, we think he is OK at the moment. We all thought he had been knocked out but I don't know any more."

Fulham's win, built on two goals from Andreas Pereira, was a second blow to West Ham's hopes of European football next season following Thursday's 2-0 Europa League first-leg defeat at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen,

Victory over Fulham would have lifted the Hammers to sixth in the Premier League table.

"I'm gutted, today was a great chance to go sixth with five games to go, what a great position to be in," said Moyes.

For Fulham it was a first win in four matches, and a first at West Ham since 2001.

"Great win for us, well played from ourselves and to be honest we deserved the three points," said Fulham manager Marco Silva.

"West Ham had a good chance to score but after that, we scored the first goal and started to control the game. Overall we scored twice but created more chances to score as well."

Related Topics

Football Fine London Pereira Nice David George Sunday All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

15 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From World