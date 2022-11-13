UrduPoint.com

West Tested Narcotic Analgesics In Ukraine - Source

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 05:20 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Kiev tested nasal analgesic drugs at labs found in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), developed by the West for NATO, a source tells Sputnik.

"In the Luhansk region, a scheme was uncovered of Western pharmaceutical companies conducting blind tests of the latest drug-containing nasal anesthetic for the needs of the defense complex of NATO countries and Kiev," the source said.

According to the source, after the tests, the drugs were used by Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at the Lugansk Medical University, the chief sanitary doctor of the LPR, who participated in various medical tests before 2014, told Sputnik that the West has been carrying out lab tests in Ukraine in order to cut costs on volunteers and medical specialists.

"Most importantly, in case of failure of these studies, the results would not have been made public as quickly as it would have happened in any European country," the chief sanitary doctor of the LPR told Sputnik.

