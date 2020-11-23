UrduPoint.com
WFP To Provide Food Rations For 100,000 School Children In Armenia - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:43 PM

WFP to Provide Food Rations for 100,000 School Children in Armenia - Statement

The UN World Food Program (WFP) will distribute take-home rations for around 100,000 primary children in Armenia while school canteens remain closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the WFP said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The UN World Food Program (WFP) will distribute take-home rations for around 100,000 Primary children in Armenia while school canteens remain closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the WFP said in a press release on Monday.

"WFP will provide nutritionally diversified food packages to some 50, 000 primary school children across Armenia as part of its School Feeding program that is funded by the Russian Federation," the release said. "As part of the gradual nationalization of the program, the government of Armenia will in parallel support around 50,000 additional school children.

"

The distribution will support children and their families for 80 days during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year and includes buckwheat, lentils, pasta, rice, oil and wheat flour, the release said.

In October, schools in Armenia were closed following an increase in the number of children who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Armenian government has reported at least 126,709 coronavirus cases and virus-related 1,976 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

