UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Dares Twitter By Reposting Flagged Trump Tweet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:09 PM

White House dares Twitter by reposting flagged Trump tweet

The White House thumbed its nose at Twitter on Friday by reposting a President Donald Trump tweet that the social media giant had just taken the unprecedented step of hiding, because it violated the platform's rules

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The White House thumbed its nose at Twitter on Friday by reposting a President Donald Trump tweet that the social media giant had just taken the unprecedented step of hiding, because it violated the platform's rules.

The tit-for-tat marked a new escalation in the row between Twitter and Trump, who has more than 80 million followers and uses tweets daily to announce policies, attack opponents, and comment on breaking news.

Twitter concluded that Trump fell afoul of its policies with a late night tweet on violent anti-police protests in Minneapolis, when he called the protesters "THUGS" and warned of military intervention.

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump tweeted.

Twitter said his words were "glorifying violence" and hid the post.

However, the official White House account then dared Twitter to take further action by retweeting the same post.

This came a day after Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office seeking to transform the way social media are regulated. That followed Trump's fury over Twitter tagging two of his tweets with fact checks, which was also an unprecedented measure.

Trump claims that the platform, where he dwarfs the presence of his Democratic rival in the November presidential election, is biased against him.

Trump's social media director and Twitter feed manager, Dan Scavino had his own response, also posted in tweet form:"Twitter is full of shit -- more and more people are beginning to get it," he wrote.

Related Topics

Election Attack Social Media Twitter White House Trump Same Minneapolis November Post Million

Recent Stories

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and La ..

6 minutes ago

Over Rs 11mln fine imposed on profiteers during cu ..

1 minute ago

Funds provided to health department for tackling ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19-Linked Ocean Pollution Risks to Become Gl ..

1 minute ago

Drug Inspector Kohat visits medical stores

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in parts of Punjab

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.