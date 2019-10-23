UrduPoint.com
White House Slams Acting US Ambassador To Ukraine Testimony As 'More Triple Hearsay'

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Democratic Party has leaked false accusations from closed hearings with diplomats that have mischaracterized President Donald Trump's communications with his Ukrainian counterpart, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor told House lawmakers in a closed hearing that Trump's decision to withhold security assistance to Ukraine was tied to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to publicly announce he was going to open investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden and the 2016 US election.

"President Trump has done nothing wrong.

.. There was no quid pro quo. Today was just more triple hearsay and selective leaks from the Democrats' politically-motivated, closed door, secretive hearings," Grisham said on Tuesday.

On September 24, US House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct, released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

